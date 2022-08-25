OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Nifty 50 rejig: How index composition has evolved over the years
The next semi-annual rejig of the Nifty 50 index of the National Stock Exchange is likely any time soon. Since June 2009, the index has been computed using a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted method. The representation of the sectors in the benchmark index has undergone a remarkable change, wherein some sectors gained momentum while a few lost steam. As many as 44% of the companies that were part of the index in 2009 are no longer there, but a host of stalwarts still cling on. Here is a look at how the index composition has evolved over the years.

Nifty 50 rejig
View Full Image
Nifty 50 rejig
