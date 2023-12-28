Nifty 50 rejig today: Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Reliance among stocks to see weight rebalancing
As a part of weightage changes in Nifty 50 index, HDFC Bank’s weightage will rise to 13.5% from 13.4%, while the weightage of Bajaj Finance will rise to 2.1% from 2% earlier.
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is set to rejig its equity indices, including the benchmark Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty, by the close of today’s trading session. Under the quarterly index rebalancing, the weightage of nine stocks in the Nifty 50 index will be altered.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started