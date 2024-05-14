Nifty 50 rose 1.2% in April, additions in demat accounts number remain flat
Total demat accounts reached 154 million in April with 3.1 million new additions. CDSL strengthened its market position MoM, while NSDL lost market share YoY. NSE active clients increased by 2.6% MoM to 41.8 million in April 2024.
The Nifty 50 surpassed the 22,600-point mark in April 2024, registering a 1.2% month-on-month (MoM) increase. However, the overall Average Daily Turnover (ADTO) saw a decline of approximately 3% MoM, amounting to ₹446 trillion.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started