Can Nifty 50 shake off its slump? Samvat 2081 ends on a dull note, but hopes stir for 2082
- Indian equities underperformed global peers in Samvat 2081 as US tariffs, weak corporate earnings, and muted private capex dampened sentiment.
- Analysts expect Samvat 2082 to bring a rebound, driven by stronger earnings growth, improving consumption, and potential foreign inflows.
The Hindu financial year that began during last year’s Diwali—Samvat 2081—was fraught with global geopolitical and trade tensions, including due to US President Donald Trump’s decision to dump steep tariffs on India. Add to that weak domestic corporate earnings and muted capital expenditure spending by private companies.