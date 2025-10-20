Earnings momentum

On Friday, 17 October, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex climbed to 52-week highs of 25,781.50 and 84,172.24 points, respectively, in intraday trade. However, the indices lost some of their gains, with the Nifty 50 closing 0.5% higher at 25,709.85 points and the Sensex ending 0.6% up at 83,952.19 points.