Nifty 50 is down about 4 per cent in October so far. On Thursday, October 26, Nifty 50 closed with a deep loss of 265 points, or 1.39 per cent, at 18,857.25 while the Sensex closed at 63,148.15, down 901 points, or 1.41 per cent. The BSE Midcap index ended 1.06 per cent lower while the Smallcap index declined 0.32 per cent.

Why is the stock market falling?

The market is grappling with various challenges at the moment. Persistent concerns regarding inflation and the possibility of a recession are casting a shadow over investor confidence. The Israel-Hamas conflict is also adding to the uncertainty, leaving investors on edge.

Furthermore, the market is experiencing a downturn due to foreign institutional investors (FIIs) selling Indian equities, which is happening in conjunction with rising US bond yields and the strength of the dollar index. These combined factors are contributing to the current subdued market conditions.

Also Read: Crude oil deficit to high inflation: How can the Israel-Hamas war impact Indian economy? — Explained

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

What is the near-term outlook of the market?

The market is expected to remain on a bumpy track in the near term even though the long-term outlook remains strong because of India's strong economic growth potential.

Also Read: India set to overtake Japan as third-largest economy by 2030: S&P Global

Nishit Master, Portfolio Manager at Axis Securities PMS expects the markets to remain volatile on the back of growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, high crude oil prices and persistently high interest rates in the developed world.

"All these risk factors combined with higher-than-average valuations, especially in the small and midcap space, could lead to pain in the markets in the short term," said Master.

Ashish Chaturmohta, Fund Manager, PMS Strategy - Apex, JM Financial Services pointed out that there are two key events for the markets- 5 state elections on the domestic side and global uncertainty at the macro level. Hence, markets would be in a corrective phase followed by consolidation, subject to global uncertainties not escalating beyond a point.

"Technically speaking Nifty has strong support around the 19,200 level but since weakness in global markets increasing and global volatility is shooting up. There is a strong likelihood of 19,200 breaching which could result in some technical selloff in the short to medium term. Also, Nifty 50 stocks have underperformed against small and midcap space in the last six to nine months which could result in some shift from small and midcap to large cap, so from a relative perspective, large-cap could do better against small and midcap space," said Chaturmohta.

What should you chase- value or growth potential?

Experts see potential in both value and growth stocks. While value stocks tend to gain favour in a weak market, growth stocks can give gains after correction.

"The market looks weak but may have become oversold for the near term. After a bounce, we may see markets falling some more. In a falling or weak market, value stocks come back in favour. However if the growth stocks have corrected sufficiently and their outlook has not deteriorated, then one can look at such growth stocks too," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

Chaturmohta of JM Financial Services believes in the next few years, both value and growth stocks will have their own time to perform. However, in the shorter term, value stocks will see some buying as they would offer some cushion on the downside and then we would see a rally on the growth stocks. Hence, both would give returns in a medium-term timeframe.

Master of Axis Securities PMS believes that in an environment where the cost of capital is expected to remain high for a long and where there could be increased short-term volatility, it is advisable to invest in good quality stocks available at reasonable valuations. Thus, quality at reasonable valuations is a theme which could do well in the short to medium term.

Raj Vyas, VP-Research, Teji Mandi pointed out that large-caps are reasonably valued when compared to the broader markets category and with tables turning in favour of large-cap companies and the king of return witnessed in the last one month or so, there could be some re-rating in stocks as well. Despite the rally witnessed since April several large-cap stocks have not participated which provides a cushion for the downside amid improved macroeconomic conditions.

"We believe that at this point in time, investors should chase value stocks i.e. quality stocks because quality stocks at this stage are extremely important, and stock selection should be based on earnings visibility and proper asset allocation strategy. However, if one is in for a long horizon period then he/she may not worry about short-term correction as the economic growth is favourable," said Vyas of Teji Mandi.

Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer at Axis Securities PMS observed that the market correction has been led by two primary factors- global geopolitical tensions and rising bond yields in the US markets. These challenges have a long-term impact on equities, but domestic factors in India remain encouraging.

Kulkarni said investors should not panic in this market.

"Our near-term advice to investors is not to panic in this market. Stocks that are overvalued and lack quality should be sold, while quality businesses can be accumulated at these levels. Focus on large caps and quality to navigate the current volatility in the equity markets," said Kulkarni.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!