Nifty 50 sees significant correction in October; should you chase value or growth stocks in this market?
Stock market falling due to inflation concerns, recession fears, and Israel-Hamas conflict.
Nifty 50 is down about 4 per cent in October so far. On Thursday, October 26, Nifty 50 closed with a deep loss of 265 points, or 1.39 per cent, at 18,857.25 while the Sensex closed at 63,148.15, down 901 points, or 1.41 per cent. The BSE Midcap index ended 1.06 per cent lower while the Smallcap index declined 0.32 per cent.
