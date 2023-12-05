Nifty 50, Sensex at record highs; how should you play largecaps, midcaps, smallcaps in ongoing market rally?
The long-term outlook of the market is positive. However, experts suggest investors need to be prudent about their exposure to equities and place their bets in sync with their risk appetite.
Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 hit their fresh record highs of 69,381.31 and 20,849.60 respectively in intraday trade on Tuesday, December 5, on gains led by banking and energy stocks.
