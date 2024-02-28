Nifty 50, Sensex crash today over 1% each; 5 reasons why market is falling today
Nifty 50, Sensex crash today due to lack of direction, heavy selling in PSU bank, realty, auto, oil, and gas stocks.
Sensex crash today: Domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended Wednesday's session lower on the backdrop of a lack of direction and led by heaving selling in PSU bank, realty, auto, oil, and gas stocks.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started