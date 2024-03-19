Nifty 50, Sensex drop about 1% each. Why is Indian stock market down today? — explained with 5 crucial reasons
Stock market today: The BSE Sensex today opened around 300 points lower at 72,462 level and went on to touch an intraday low of 72,007 mark
Stock market today: Following weak global Asian stock markets after a trend reversal by the Central Bank of Japan, the Indian stock market witnessed sharp selling pressure during Tuesday deals. The Nifty 50 index opened below the psychological 22,000 mark and went on to touch an intraday low of 21,817 mark, logging an intrada loss of 238 points or more than one percent dip against Monday's close of 22,055 level. The BSE Sensex opened around 300 points lower at the 72,462 level and went on to touch an intraday low of 72,007 mark, logging around one percent dip on Tuesday's session. The Bank Nifty index also witnessed selling pressure and lost around 0.50 percent during intraday deals. The broad market also witnessed high selling pressure as the small-cap index lost around 1.15 percent while the mid-cap index corrected more than 1.50 percent on Tuesday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started