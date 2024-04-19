Nifty 50, Sensex drop nearly 1% amid escalating tensions in Middle East; Nifty IT index fell 1.74%
Indian equity markets decline amid unconfirmed reports of explosions in Iran, Iraq, and Syria, impacting stocks globally. Asian markets see significant losses. US Fed rate cut likelihood diminishes. Oil prices surge due to Middle East tensions. Gold prices rally despite strong US economic data.
Indian equity markets witnessed a continued decline for the sixth consecutive trading session on Friday amidst unconfirmed reports of explosions in Iran, Iraq, and Syria. These reports emerged amid expectations of potential retaliatory actions from Israel following attacks attributed to Iran the previous weekend.
