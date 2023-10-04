Nifty 50, Sensex drop over half a percent each: Five key reasons for the market fall - explained
Sharp gains in the US Treasury yields and dollar have hit the equity markets across the globe. Moreover, market participants appear to be cautious ahead of the RBI MPC meeting outcome.
Nifty 50 and Sensex fell over half a per cent each in morning trade on Wednesday (October 4) amid weak global cues. Sensex opened at 65,330.65 against the previous close of 65,512.10 and touched the intraday low of 64,978.97 in Wednesday's trade so far. The Nifty 50 opened at 19,446.30 against the previous close of 19,528.75 and fell to the intraday low of 19,375.40 in trade so far.
