Nifty 50, Sensex end 1% higher on RBI's double bonanza, investors earn ₹3.6 lakh crore- 10 key highlights

Stock market today: Indian stocks ended with stellar gains during Friday's trading session as the RBI’s double bonanza—a 50 basis point cut in the repo rate and a 100-basis point cut in the CRR—boosted expectations of improved credit demand and a recovery in domestic growth.

Advertisement

The surprise move came just as Indian equities had lost momentum, with the Nifty retreating over the previous two weeks amid concerns over rich valuations and global trade uncertainty. Rate-sensitive stocks, led by real estate, financials, and auto, emerged as top performers, while expectations of an above-normal monsoon lifted the FMCG pack.

Also Read | Will the RBI rate cut push Indians to swap FDs for stock market investments?

Stock Market Today: 10 Key Highlights

Here are 10 key highlights of the Indian stock market today:

1. Nifty 50 and Sensex end with over 1% gains each A deeper-than-expected repo rate cut and additional liquidity infusion through a CRR cut pushed both the Nifty 50 and Sensex higher, with each ending the session up over 1%. The Nifty 50 closed with a gain of 252 points, or 1.02%, at 25,003, while the Sensex jumped 443 points, or 1%, to close at 82,188.

Advertisement

Today’s RBI-led boost also turned the Nifty 50’s weekly return to positive at 1.02% and the Sensex’s to 0.91%.

2. Investors gain ₹ 3.6 lakh crore in a single session An across-the-board buying lifted the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed firms to ₹451.1 lakh crore from ₹447.5 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹3.6 lakh crore in a single session.

3. HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, and 3 other stocks contribute 48% to Nifty 50's gains. A healthy 1.5% gain in HDFC Bank shares contributed 48 points to the Nifty 50’s rally of 252 points. Bajaj Finance added 25.44 points, Axis Bank contributed 23 points, while M&M and Shriram Finance added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Advertisement

4. Nifty Realty: Top sectoral performer Among the 13 sectoral indices, 12 finished in green, with the Nifty Realty index emerging as the top performer, gaining over 4.68% as investor optimism grew that a 50-basis point cut in repo rate could fuel demand for residential homes.

A strong surge in banking stocks—including IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank, pushed the Nifty Bank index to touch a fresh 52-week high of 56,584 and ended the day with a gain of 1.47%. Other sectoral indices, including Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Consumer Durables, and Nifty Oil and Gas, have also gained over 0.60%.

5. Mid-caps outperform While the frontline indices ended with solid gains, mid-cap stocks outperformed large-cap stocks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising 1.21%, its biggest gain since May 12, when it jumped 4.12%. Today’s rally also pushed the index’s weekly return to 2.4%.

Advertisement

In addition to mid-cap counters, small-cap stocks also performed well, as the Nifty Smallcap 100 index rallied by 0.80%.

6. 45 Nifty 50 stocks end in green The broad-based rally led 45 Nifty 50 constituents to close in the green, with financial stocks including Shriram Finance and Bajaj Finance emerging as top gainers, rallying 5.7% and 5%, respectively.

Private banking counters such as Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank zoomed over 1.6%, while auto stocks like Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki India, and Mahindra & Mahindra jumped between 1.6% and 3%.

Advertisement

8. 36 stocks hit new 1-year highs In contrast, 36 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions like Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, Axita Cotton Ltd, Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, and Uma Exports Ltd.

9. High Trading Activity: Rama Steel Tubes, IDFC First Bank, Jaiprakash Power See Massive Turnover Rama Steel Tubes emerged as the top volume gainer today, with 237 million shares traded across both BSE and NSE. The stock ended the session up 4.5% at ₹13.79 apiece.

The second-highest volume gainer was IDFC First Bank, with 133 million shares changing hands. Other stocks, including Jaiprakash Power, Ujjivan Small Finance, and KBC Global, also recorded over 75 million shares in trading volume today.

Advertisement

Also Read | Rama Steel Tubes share price soars 18% on renewable energy foray

10. 95 stocks hit upper circuit limits According to NSE data, 95 stocks hit their respective upper circuit limits, ranging from 2% to 20%. Among them, 8 stocks hit the 20% price band limit, while 13 stocks reached the 10% circuit limit.

Some of the stocks include TVS Electronics, which hit the 20% limit band, while Dhunseri Tea & Industries and Wealth First Portfolio Managers also fell under the same bracket.