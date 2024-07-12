Nifty 50, Sensex end at fresh record highs; what drove the Indian stock market today?- explained

Stock market today: Nifty 50 hit a fresh all-time high of 24,592.20, while the Sensex made a fresh peak of 80,893.51 during the session.

Nishant Kumar
Updated12 Jul 2024, 04:27 PM IST
Nifty 50, Sensex end at fresh record highs; what drove the Indian stock market today?- explained
Nifty 50, Sensex end at fresh record highs; what drove the Indian stock market today?- explained(Agencies)

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—rose nearly a per cent each to hit fresh all-time highs in intraday trade on Friday, July 12, on gains led by select IT and banking heavyweights.

Nifty 50 hit a fresh all-time high of 24,592.20, while the Sensex made a fresh peak of 80,893.51 during the session.

Nifty 50 jumped 186 points, or 0.77 per cent, to settle at a fresh closing high of 24,502.15. The Sensex also settled at its fresh closing high of 80,519.34 with a gain of 622 points, or 0.78 per cent.

The mid and smallcap segments of the market saw some selling as the BSE Midcap index ended 0.22 per cent lower while the Smallcap index declined 0.13 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly 452.4 lakh crore from nearly 451.2 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by nearly 1.2 lakh crore in a single session.

As many as 285 stocks, including Axis Bank, Federal Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Persistent Systems, ONGC and Zomato, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

Why did the Indian stock market rise today?

Market sentiment received a boost from TCS's better-than-expected Q1 earnings, further enhanced by a slower-than-anticipated rise in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation.

TCS reported an 8.72 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit to 12,040 crore for Q1FY25. Its revenue for the quarter grew 2.2 per cent QoQ in CC (constant currency), beating the estimates of 1.5 per cent QoQ growth.

Experts saw TCS's earnings as signals of green shoots in the IT sector. The stock closed with a healthy gain of 6.68 per cent at 4184.90 and stood at the top of the Sensex and the Nifty 50 index.

Also Read | TCS share price rises nearly 7% after Q1 result; what should investors do?

Several IT stock saw healthy gains on Friday. TCS (up 6.59 per cent), Wipro (up 4.66 per cent), HCL Tech (up 3.30 per cent), Infosys (up 3.25 per cent), Tech Mahindra (up 3.04 per cent) and LTIMindtree (up 2.93 per cent) ended as the six top gainer stocks in the Nifty 50 index.

Also Read | Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 July, 2024: Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Maruti Suzuki India, Divis Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty IT index hit its 52-week high of 39,237.70 and closed with a fat gain of 4.53 per cent at 39,023 with all 10 components in the green.

“Markets were encouraged by TCS Q1 results, which triggered a massive rally in other IT stocks and drove the Sensex close towards the 81,000 mark in early trades. However, profit-taking in realty and other sectoral stocks trimmed the gains as investors cut their positions amid stretched valuations after the recent spike,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

Apart from the impressive start of Q1 earnings, a third straight month of fall in the US inflation further fuelled optimism that the beginning of the rate cut cycle is near.

The US consumer price index (CPI) dropped 0.1 per cent month-on-month in June against the expectations of a 0.1 per cent rise. Year-on-year, the CPI rose 3 per cent compared to 3.3 per cent in May.

Also Read | US inflation cools for third month at 0.1% in June, paves way for Fed rate cuts

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in his testimony this week, said the US economy was no longer overheated and highlighted the risk of keeping interest rates high for a longer period. Hopes are rife that the US central bank may cut rates in its September meet.

"Multiple tailwinds led the market to come out of the rangebound trajectory. The strong result from the IT bellwether and a drop in US inflation to a one-year low added optimism to the market. The chances of a rate cut in September are inching higher, evident in the fall of the dollar index," said Vinod Nair, the head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

The near-term market outlook

Experts expect the market to continue reacting to quarterly earnings in the near term. However, the upcoming Budget and chatter around it will be the major triggers for the market.

"We expect stock-specific moves to gain traction due to the ongoing earnings season and upcoming Budget. IT stocks will be in the limelight due to the good start to the earnings and outlook," said Nair.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Experts unveil this stock market strategy for intraday trading

Ajit Mishra, the SVP of research at Religare Broking, underscored that the rotational buying across heavyweights is helping the Nifty 50 maintain its positive momentum. Still, sustained levels above 24,500 are needed to reach the new milestone of 25,000.

"We recommend traders continue with a 'buy on dips' approach, focusing on stock selection and trade management. Besides domestic factors, participants should closely monitor global indices, especially the US markets, for cues," said Mishra.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$5 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
394,000

2 of 7Read Full Story
$112 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
12.1%

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹133.50 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹12,300 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
$136 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 04:27 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsNifty 50, Sensex end at fresh record highs; what drove the Indian stock market today?- explained

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,087.00382.00
    Chennai
    73,942.00-780.00
    Delhi
    74,014.00309.00
    Kolkata
    74,377.00-345.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue