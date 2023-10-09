The Israel-Palestine war spooked investors as equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and the Sensex crashed about a per cent each in early deals on Monday, October 9.

Nifty 50 opened at 19,539.45 against the previous close of 19,653.50 and fell 0.90 per cent to the day's low of 19,480.50 while the Sensex opened at 65,560.07 against the previous close of 65,995.63 and fell 0.85 per cent to the day's low of 65,434.61 in Monday's trade so far.

However, the market recovered slightly later. The Sensex was 0.42 per cent down at 65,719 while the Nifty 50 was 0.39 per cent down at 19,576 around 9:50 am. The BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap index which fell almost 1.5 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, in early deals also pared losses.

The overall market capitalisation (mcap) of the firms on the BSE dropped to nearly ₹316 lakh crore from about ₹320 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about ₹4 lakh crore. Naturally, with the market recovery, the BSE mcap also rose to about ₹317 lakh crore later.

Let's examine five crucial factors that seem to be influencing market sentiment:

1. Israel-Palestine war

The Israel-Palestine war is a fresh concern for the markets. Israel declared war against Hamas after its fighters breached the border from Gaza in a surprise attack on Saturday that killed nearly 1,000 people and wounded several others. Several Israelis were taken as hostages in Gaza after the rocket attack.

The war so far is confined to Israel-Palestine but has the potential to have a ripple effect. Experts say even though there is no need to panic at the moment, it will be crucial to see how things evolve gradually.

"The Israel-Hamas conflict has introduced a huge uncertainty for the markets. Nobody knows how this war is going to evolve. From the market perspective, it is important to understand that even though the death and destruction are tragic, presently it is unlikely to cause major disruption in oil supplies thereby impacting major oil importers like India. But the situation will change if Iran, a major Hamas supporter, is drawn into the war. That can disrupt oil supplies causing a spike in crude, which can trigger a risk-off in the market," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, observed.

"This is a time to be cautious. Investors may refrain from taking big risks. Wait for the developments to unfold. Long-term investors can slowly accumulate high-quality stocks on declines," Vijayakumar said.

Manoranjan Sharma, Chief Economist at Infomerics Ratings believes the surprise Israel-Palestine war would have wide-ranging ramifications and repercussions across geographies, economies and sectors.

"There will be volatility in the bond and equity market temporarily. Bond yields will harden, the cost of credit may go up for companies, and crude prices will rise if it spills over to West Asia. Gold may become a safe haven," said Sharma.

2. Sharp jump in crude oil prices

Crude oil prices surged over 4 per cent on concerns over supply disruption after a war between Israeli and Palestine's Hamas forces over the weekend deepened political uncertainty across West Asia.

Crude prices corrected about 9 per cent last week from the year-high after oil cartel Opec proposed to keep output cuts steady at its October 5 meeting. However, a prolonged conflict in West Asia could shoot up oil prices if Iran gets actively involved in the conflict.

If oil prices go up, it will impact India's trade deficit, the current account deficit and also to a limited extent, the fiscal deficit.



(More to come)

