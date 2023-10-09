Nifty 50, Sensex fall about 1% each on the Israel-Palestine war; investors lose nearly ₹4 lakh crore in morning trade
Nifty 50 slipped below 19,500 in early deals as the Israel-Palestine war weighed on market sentiment.
The Israel-Palestine war spooked investors as equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and the Sensex crashed about a per cent each in early deals on Monday, October 9.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message