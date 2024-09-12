New day, new high: Will stocks sustain Thursday's momentum?

Dollar may weaken

While a rate cut by the US Fed seems imminent at next week’s policy meet, continued rate cuts over the next 6-9 months could weaken the dollar (as reflected in the dollar index) and raise allocations to emerging market equities in a risk-on environment, said Milind Muchhala, executive director at Julius Baer India. This could result in stronger FII inflows in the coming months, especially considering the extremely muted flows in the past couple of years, and considering the fact that India could now possibly see relatively higher allocation in the EM basket compared to the past, with its stronger growth prospects and relatively lesser conviction in China as an investable market.