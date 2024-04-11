Nifty 50, Sensex hit record high but gold, silver outshine key indices of Indian stock market in YTD. Here's why?
Gold price has witnessed an outstanding run, with a YTD increase of 13% while silver rate has gained over 8% in this period
The current year 2024 (CY24) so far has been an excellent year for both the precious metals — gold and silver, and the frontline equity indices — Nifty 50, Sensex, and Bank Nifty. All of them reached new heights in April 2024, thanks to a broad-based rally that has rewarded investors with impressive returns. However, comparing these risky asset class returns in the year-to-date (YTD) time, gold has delivered to the tune of 13 percent return to its investors whereas silver has given around 8 percent YTD return to its investors. Among the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market, the Nifty 50 index has risen 4.65 percent in 2024, the BSE Sensex has surged 3.83 percent whereas the Bank Nifty index has risen nearly 1.56 percent this year. So, it is clear that despite all these assets climbing to a new peak in 2024, gold and silver have outshined the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market in YTD time.
