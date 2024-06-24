Nifty 50, Sensex open weak dragged by bank, metal stocks
Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, began Monday's session on a negative note due to a report indicating that the country's markets regulator was looking into claims of "front-running" at Indian fund company Quant Mutual Fund. Selling pressure in bank and metal stocks also weighed on the key indices amidst global economic uncertainty.
