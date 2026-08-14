Nifty 50, Sensex prediction today: Check how Indian stock market is expected to trade on 14 August

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Friday, 14 August, amid mixed global cues.

The Gift Nifty trends also indicated a muted start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading at around 24,439, a 29-point discount to the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Advertisement

The domestic equity indices ended mixed in the previous session, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing below 24,400 level.

The Sensex gained 113.61 points, or 0.15%, to close at 78,079.96, while the Nifty 50 settled 40.10 points, or 0.16 %, lower at 24,395.85

Here’s what to expect from Sensex, Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Sensex Prediction The Sensex ended Thursday’s session at 78,079.96, gaining 113.61 points, or 0.15%.

Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Technical Research, at Choice Broking Pvt Ltd, said the Sensex continued to trade within a defined range, forming a long red candle with a long lower shadow on the daily chart. The pattern indicates buying interest emerging at lower levels, he noted.

Gupta said the index once again found support near its 20-day EMA, highlighting the moving average as an important short-term support zone. The RSI stood at 53.93, remaining above the neutral 50 mark and pointing to balanced-to-positive momentum, while the PCR at 1.00 indicated a neutral derivatives setup.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Gupta expects the broader outlook to remain sideways with a buy-on-dips bias. Sustaining the 77,400–77,600 zone will be crucial for maintaining the current structure, while a decisive move above 78,300–78,500 could trigger fresh buying momentum.

Nifty 50 Prediction Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said the Nifty 50 continued to remain weak amid a consolidation phase, closing Thursday’s session around 40 points lower. A small negative candle with a minor lower shadow was formed on the daily chart, while the long lower shadows seen over the past two sessions indicate buying interest emerging towards the close.

Shetti said the Nifty is currently holding above the crucial 24,300 support level, although the index has struggled to sustain gains. The underlying trend remains choppy with a weak bias, with the 24,200–24,300 zone acting as an important support area. Sustaining this range could trigger a bounce from lower levels, while 24,500 remains the immediate resistance.

Advertisement

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said the formation of an inside-bar pattern reflects hesitation following the recent correction and suggests some exhaustion among bears.

Krishan said the 20-DEMA remains a crucial support, while the 24,265 swing low is an important cushioning zone. A decisive break below this level could intensify selling pressure towards the 24,200–24,150 zone, where the 50- and 100-DEMA converge.

On the upside, resistance is seen in the 24,450–24,500 and 24,600 zones. Unless the index decisively moves above these levels, the broader setup is likely to remain cautious, he added.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Bank Nifty Prediction Bank Nifty opened on a weak note on Thursday and slipped lower before settling into a range-bound movement. The index closed at 57,635, down 0.43%.

Advertisement

Sudeep Shah, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said the 57,900–58,000 zone will act as an immediate resistance for Bank Nifty. A sustained move above this range could strengthen the ongoing pullback and take the index towards 58,400, followed by 58,800 in the near term, he said.

On the downside, Shah expects the 57,200–57,100 zone to provide immediate support for the index.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.