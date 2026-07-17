Nifty 50, Sensex prediction today: Check how Indian stock market is expected to trade on 17 July

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to see a steady opening on Friday, tracking weakness in global markets, as investors remain cautious over the rising crude oil prices and the selloff in semiconductor stocks.

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The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,098 level, a premium of nearly 2 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market ended flat, with the benchmark Nifty 50 holding above 24,000 level.

The Sensex ended 1.44 points higher at 77,186.87, while the Nifty 50 settled 5.75 points, or 0.02%, lower at 24,072.75.

Here’s what to expect from Sensex, Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Sensex Prediction Sensex formed a small candle on the daily charts and non-directional activity on intraday charts, indicating indecisiveness between the bulls and the bears.

“We are of the view that, as long as Sensex is trading within the 77,000 to 77,500 range, the range-bound texture is likely to continue. On the positive side, above 77,500, the index could move till 77,800 - 78,000. On the downside, below 77,000, selling pressure is likely to accelerate,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

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Below this level, he believes Sensex could retest 76,500 - 76,300 levels.

Nifty Options Data Significant Nifty Call Open Interest (OI) was concentrated at the 24,100 – 24,200 strikes, while Put Open Interest remained strong at the 24,100 – 24,000 strikes, highlighting the 24,000 zone as a key support area. Immediate support is placed at 23,900 – 23,950, while 24,250 – 24,300 continues to act as the major resistance zone, said Sachin Gupta, VP - Technical Research at Choice Broking.

Nifty 50 Prediction Nifty 50 formed a reasonable negative candle on the daily chart with minor upper shadow.

“Technically, this market action signals a range bound movement for the short term. As long as the support of around 24,000 and 23,800 holds on any weakness, there is a possibility of bounce back towards 24,200 and next 24,600 levels in the near term,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

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According to him, the immediate support for Nifty 50 is at 24,000.

Riyank Arora, Associate Vice President – HNI & Derivatives, Hedged.in noted that the Nifty 50 index continues to trade above the 24,000 mark, with immediate support placed around 24,000 – 23,950, followed by 23,850.

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On the upside, he added, resistance is seen near 24,200 – 24,300, and a sustained move above this zone could attract fresh buying momentum.

“The market is witnessing a phase of consolidation after recent volatility, with benchmark indices continuing to hold above their crucial support levels. As long as these levels remain intact, the broader outlook stays constructive. Traders may continue to adopt a buy-on-dips strategy while maintaining disciplined risk management,” said Arora.

Bank Nifty Prediction Bank Nifty index ended 175.60 points, or 0.30%, lower at 57,582.25 on Thursday, forming a small bearish candle.

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“Bank Nifty index is oscillating near its 20-day EMA level. The momentum indicators and oscillators are in a sideways zone. Going forward, the 58,100 - 58,200 zone is expected to act as a crucial resistance area for the index. A decisive move above 58,200 could trigger a strong upside rally towards 58,700, followed by 59,300 levels. On the other hand, the 57,100 - 57,000 zone will remain a key support area,” said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

A sustainable breakdown below 57,000 may accelerate selling pressure and drag the Bank Nifty index towards the 56,500 level, he added.

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Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities highlighted that the Bank Nifty formed a bearish candle after slipping below the middle Bollinger Band, which now acts as immediate resistance for the near term. The index continues to trade within a narrow range, with the lower Bollinger Band placed at 57,000.

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“The RSI eased to 53 but continues to hold around the average line. The MACD line remains below the signal line, indicating that bullish momentum is gradually fading. The immediate resistance is placed at 58,000, while a decisive move back above the middle Bollinger Band would be needed to improve the near-term outlook,” said Mehra.

According to him, 57,000 remains the key support on the downside, and the Bank Nifty index is expected to witness continued choppy sideways sessions going ahead.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.