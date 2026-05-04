Nifty 50, Sensex prediction today: Check how Indian stock market is expected to trade on 4 May

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Monday, tracking upbeat cues from global markets as sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump announced an effort to free up ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz to aid neutral countries in the US-Iran war.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,240 level, a premium of nearly 142 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

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The Indian stock market was closed for trading on Friday for Maharashtra Day.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market ended lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing below 24,000 level.

The Sensex cracked 582.86 points, or 0.75%, to close at 76,913.50, while the Nifty 50 settled 180.10 points, or 0.74%, lower at 23,997.55.

Here’s what to expect from Sensex Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Sensex Prediction Sensex continues to trade in a volatile consolidation range, reflecting lack of clear directional momentum.

“Sensex is consistently taking support near the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) or 76,700 on the lower side, while the 50-day SMA at 78,300 would act as a consistent resistance zone for traders. We are of the view that as long as Sensex is trading within this range, non-directional activity is likely to continue,” said Amol Athawale, VP Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

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On the higher side, he believes if Sensex succeeds in trading above 78,300, the chances of reaching 79,200 would increase. However, while below 76,700, selling pressure is likely to accelerate.

Below this level, the index could slip to 76,100 - 75,800, he added.

Nifty Options Data In the derivatives segment, notable call writing was observed at the 24,100 and 24,200 strikes, while put writing was concentrated at the 24,000 and 23,800 levels, indicating a defined trading range with a slight bearish bias.

Nifty 50 Prediction Nifty 50 formed a doji candle with shadows in either direction, highlighting intraday volatility as the index continues to consolidate around the 20 days EMA. For the week, Nifty 50 gained 0.42%.

“A small candle was formed at the lows on the daily chart with small upper and long lower shadow. This market action signals a formation of Doji pattern, which indicates an emergence of buying from the supports. Nifty 50 is currently placed within a high low range of 23,800 - 24,300 levels,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

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Having bounced back from the lower range, there is a higher chance of Nifty 50 moving towards the upper range of 24,300 this week, he added.

Nilesh Jain, VP- Head of Technical and Derivative research at Centrum Finverse Ltd. noted that the Nifty 50 found strong support at its 21-DMA, placed around 23,800, and as long as it holds above this level, the pullback is likely to continue.

“The immediate resistance is seen at the 50-DMA near 24,140; a decisive breakout above this could pave the way for an upside move towards 24,500. On the downside, a breach below 23,800 may drag Nifty 50 towards 23,500 levels,” said Jain.

Meanwhile, the volatility index declined by nearly 8% during the week to close around 18. A further easing in volatility would support the bullish momentum, he added.

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Bank Nifty Prediction Bank Nifty index ended 540.25 points, or 0.98%, lower at 54,863.35 on Thursday, forming a thin-body candle with a prominent lower wick on the daily chart, highlighting accumulation at lower levels. For the week, the index dropped 2.19% amid heavy selling pressure.

“Going ahead, the immediate support for Bank Nifty is placed in the 54,400 - 54,300 zone. Any sustainable move below this zone could result in Bank Nifty extending its weakness towards 53,900, followed by 53,500 in the short term. On the upside, the zone of 55,400 – 55,500 zone is likely to act as an immediate resistance,” said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

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Dr. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services Ltd. highlighted that the Bank Nifty index is trading below both its 21-day and 55-day EMAs, signaling that the broader technical posture remains under pressure.

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“For this week, the 54,400 - 54,500 zone stands as the critical immediate demand area and a failure to hold this could accelerate the decline toward the 100-day EMA support. On the upside, the 55,500 zone acts as a stiff resistance overhead; however, a sustained move above this could trigger a meaningful recovery towards 56,100,” said Singh.

He expects the Bank Nifty index to remain highly volatile, warranting a defensive approach as the sector searches for a stable floor.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.