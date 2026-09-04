Nifty 50, Sensex prediction today: Check how Indian stock market is expected to trade on 4 September

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open in green on Friday, 4 September, tracking global cues.

The Gift Nifty trends also indicated a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading at around 24,051, a 50.9-point premium to the Nifty futures’ previous close.

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The domestic equity indices ended lower in the previous session, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing below 23,900.

The Sensex declined 417.49 points, or 0.55%, to close at 76,152.86, while the Nifty 50 settled 41 points, or 0.17%, lower at 23,873.45.

Here’s what to expect from Sensex, Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Sensex Prediction The BSE Sensex closed at 76,152.86 on Friday, falling 417.49 points, or 0.55%.

Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking, said the broader market outlook remains sideways to bearish, with the Sensex continuing to face pressure below key moving averages.

He noted that holding the 75,500–75,800 support zone will be crucial for stabilisation, while a recovery above 76,650–77,000 could provide some relief and improve the near-term trend. Until the index reclaims this higher resistance zone and momentum indicators show signs of improvement, traders are likely to remain cautious, with selling on rises continuing to dominate the market.

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Nifty 50 Prediction Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said the Nifty 50 failed to sustain Thursday’s highs after a reasonable bounce from Wednesday’s lows and ended the session 40 points lower amid lacklustre trading. Although the opening downside gap from Wednesday was completely filled, the index slipped nearly 125 points from the day’s high to close near the lows.

Shetti noted that a long negative candle on the daily chart has erased some of the previous session’s gains, while the underlying trend remains weak amid choppy movements. He said a break below 23,800 could drag the Nifty 50 towards the next support at 23,600, which coincides with the opening upside gap of 15 June. On the upside, 24,100 is likely to act as an immediate resistance.

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Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst – Equity & Derivatives at Angel One, said a decisive daily close below the 23,800–23,700 support band could trigger further weakness, initially towards the 23,500–23,450 zone in the short term. On the upside, the 24,000–24,050 band, which had acted as an important support zone until recently, is now likely to become an immediate resistance area, followed by a stronger hurdle at 24,150–24,200.

Rathi added that a short-term trend reversal in the Nifty Midcap index also warrants caution in the near term. Given the evolving market setup, he advised participants to remain cautious and avoid aggressive overnight positions until a clear trend reversal is confirmed.

Key Nifty levels to watch:

Support: 23,800–23,700

Resistance: 24,050–24,200

Bank Nifty Prediction Sudeep Shah, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Bank Nifty ended Thursday’s session on a positive note. However, the index has remained range-bound over the past 21 trading sessions, oscillating within a band of around 1,254 points, indicating the absence of a clear directional trend.

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Shah noted that the current technical setup continues to suggest a consolidation phase, with key momentum indicators and oscillators pointing towards a sideways market structure.

Going ahead, the 57,900–58,000 zone is likely to act as an immediate resistance area for Bank Nifty. On the downside, the 56,900–56,800 zone remains an important support level, he said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.