Stock Market Crash: How to protect your portfolio amid crude price rally, US-Iran war tensions?

Nifty Strategy: Indian stock markets have been witnessing sharp losses as escalating geopolitical tensions in Middle East and a surge in crude oil prices triggered widespread risk aversion. Global uncertainty, currency weakness and rising bond yields continued to dampen investor confidence and trigger profit-booking across sectors.

Just in today's deals, Sensex hit its day's low of 76,573.01, crashing 2,345.89 points. Meanwhile, Nifty 50 tanked 711 points to 23,739.20. Investors lost ₹12 lakh crore, as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹438 lakh crore from ₹450 lakh crore in the previous session.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, the escalation of geopolitical tensions has pushed investors toward safer assets and increased caution across financial markets.

“Investors are moving towards traditional safe-haven assets and adopting a cautious stance, awaiting greater clarity. We expect that reassurance over control of the Strait of Hormuz will help stabilize market sentiment.”

Why are the markets falling? The primary trigger for the sharp correction was the intensifying conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which led to a spike in global energy prices. Brent crude jumped over 25% to above $116 per barrel, extending the sharp 28% rally registered last week. The move reflected growing concerns that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, could face prolonged disruptions.

Higher oil prices also weighed on the Indian rupee, which hit record low of ₹92.3 today. Analysts warned that a sustained rise in crude prices could impact India’s inflation outlook, current account deficit and monetary policy trajectory.

Moreover, there are no signs that the war between Iran and the combined forces of the US and Israel is going to end soon. Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been appointed as Iran’s new supreme leader.

Apart from the surge in crude oil prices, markets also reacted to remarks from US President Donald Trump, who downplayed the recent spike in oil prices.

“Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace,” Trump wrote on social media on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors remained firmly in risk-off mode last week. FIIs sold equities worth nearly ₹21,831 crore, intensifying pressure on benchmark indices. However, domestic institutional investors helped cushion the fall with inflows of around ₹32,786 crore, supported largely by steady SIP investments and long-term domestic participation.

Strategy for investors: Defensive approach in the near term Market experts believe the current environment calls for a disciplined investment strategy as volatility is likely to remain elevated due to geopolitical developments and crude price movements.

“We advise avoiding a panic sell-off and adopting a disciplined, long-term perspective,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments.

He further noted that investors should remain patient as the current correction could create selective opportunities for long-term investors once global uncertainties begin to stabilise.

Moroever, Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking said, “Given the heightened geopolitical risks, the sharp rise in crude oil prices and continued FII outflows, investors should adopt a cautious and disciplined approach in the near term. Traders should prioritise capital preservation and maintain strict stop-loss levels amid rising volatility.”

He believes rate-sensitive and consumption-oriented sectors could remain under pressure if crude prices stay elevated and inflation concerns intensify. At the same time, selective opportunities may emerge in pharma, defence, public sector enterprises, and select metals and energy stocks.

Overall, experts recommend maintaining a defensive and balanced portfolio approach, while staying flexible to respond to evolving geopolitical developments that could shape market direction in the coming weeks.

ICICI Direct also believes From a positioning perspective, we believe given the uncertainty, one should prefer domestic oriented sectors like Banks, Infra/cap goods/cement, Auto (OEM & Ancs with least export share), Real Estate, Consumption (Discretionary).