Indian stock market crash today: A wave of selling across the board in today's session, February 17, has sent both Nifty 50 and Sensex to record their worst intraday performance in the current calendar year so far. Escalating trade tensions have prompted investors to flee from equities at an accelerated pace, leaving stocks to plunge sharply and erasing significant market value.

The broader market has seen more intense selling pressure as valuation concerns continue to weigh on investor sentiment, resulting in a more severe fall. All 13 sectoral indices ended the session in negative territory.

Stock market today: 10 key highlights Here are 10 key highlights of the Indian stock market today:

Nifty 50, Sensex: Worst intraday performance The Nifty 50 ended the session with a 1.85% decline, closing at 22,128 points, marking its biggest single-day fall of 2025. Likewise, the Sensex also recorded its worst intraday fall of the year, tumbling 1.90% to 73,198 points. Both indices wrapped up February with a nearly 6% drop and closed in the red for the fifth consecutive month.

Today's selling has pushed the Nifty 50 down 4,149 points (16%) from its September peak of 26,277 points. Similarly, the Sensex has plunged 12,780 points (15%) from its peak of 85,978.

Infosys, Airtel, and 3 other stocks contribute 47% to Nifty 50's fall The sharp drop in shares of Infosys, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, TCS, and Mahindra & Mahindra collectively accounted for 195 points, or 47%, of the Nifty 50's 420-point decline in today's session.

Infosys emerged as the top contributor, dragging the index down by 57.3 points.

Nifty IT: Worst sectoral performer The Nifty IT index, which tracks the performance of 10 leading IT companies, has emerged as the worst-performing sector today, ending the session with a 4.18% decline, hitting a six-month low of 37,167.

Today's decline is also the index’s biggest intraday drop since April 17, 2023, when it tumbled 4.71%. All 10 constituents of the index closed in the red, with Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems, and Wipro posting losses of up to 6%.

45 Nifty 50 stocks end in red Of the 50 constituents in the Nifty 50 index, 45 stocks ended with deep cuts, led by tech stocks such as Tech Mahindra and Wipro, which dropped 6.3% and 5.7%, respectively. Tata Group stocks, including Titan Company, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Motors, TCS, and Tata Steel, declined between 1% and 5%.

On the winning side, HDFC Bank managed to end the session with a gain of 1.19%, followed by Shriram Finance and Hindalco Industries, which rose 1.7% and 0.4%, respectively.