Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade ahead of RBI policy on June 7
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading flat at around 22,920 level.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open flat on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy outcome later today.
