Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on April 12
The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading at 22,675 level, a discount of around 130 points from the Nifty futures’ Wednesday’s close.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Friday tracking mixed cues from global peers.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message