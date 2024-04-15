Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on April 15 amid Iran-Israel conflict
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,460 level, a discount of nearly 140 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Monday tracking losses in global markets amid the Iran-Israel conflict.
