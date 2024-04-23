Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on April 23
The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a flat start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading flat at around 22,370 levels.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Tuesday led by positive global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message