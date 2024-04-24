Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on April 24
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a strong start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,450 level, a premium of nearly 80 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Wednesday following gains in global markets.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message