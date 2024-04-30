Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on April 30
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,785 level, a premium of nearly 40 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday, extending gains from previous session’s rally, led by positive global market cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started