Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on April 8
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a higher start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,658 level, a premium of nearly 50 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open higher on Monday following positive cues from global market peers.
