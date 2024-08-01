Indian stock market indices, Senex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Thursday tracking upbeat cues from global markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,100 level, a premium of nearly 70 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Wednesday, the domestic equity market indices ended higher for the fourth consecutive session, with the Nifty 50 closing above 24,950 level.

The Sensex rose 285.94 points to close at 81,741.34, while the Nifty 50 settled 93.85 points, or 0.38%, higher at 24,951.15.

Nifty 50 formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with minor upper shadow.

"Technically, this pattern signals an attempt of an upside breakout of smaller range movement at 25,000-mark. Positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms is intact on the daily chart. Nifty is currently on the way to form another higher top of the pattern. Though placed at the highs, still there is no signs of any reversal pattern building at the new highs," said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

However, he believes a decisive move above 25,100 levels could open sharp upside ahead.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty OI Data Analysing Nifty Open Interest (OI) data, Mandar Bhojane, Research Analyst at Choice Broking noted that the highest OI on the call side was observed at the 25,200 and 25,500 strike prices, while on the put side, it was at the 24,500 strike price.

“The overall trend remains sideways to bullish, and the market is expected to remain highly volatile. Investors should hold their positions with a trailing stop-loss," Bhojane said.

Nifty 50 Prediction Nifty 50 index continued its up move with range bound action on July 31 and closed the day higher by 93 points.

"Nifty 50 remained strong throughout the day as put writers were seen shifting their positions to 24,900. On the hourly chart, the index has given a consolidation breakout. The RSI is in a bullish crossover on both the hourly and daily timeframes. A fresh leg of bullishness starts above 25,000, while support is placed at 24,900. If the index falls below this level, it might correct down towards 24,750," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities.

VLA Ambala, Co-Founder of Stock Market Today noted that Nifty 50 index’s RSI readings were 72 on the daily and 78 on the weekly timeframe, indicating an overbought zone. However, the overall market trend continues to be bullish.

“During this July series, Nifty rose 1,000 to reach a key milestone of 25,000, forming a bullish Belt Hold candlestick pattern, with a monthly RSI of 81. For the August series, the key range is expected to be between 24,400 and 25,650, against July’s 24,975 mark, indicating a strong price valuation," Ambala said.

According to her, Nifty can expect support levels between 24,930 and 24,870 and face resistance around 25,100 and 25,190 in the next session.

Bank Nifty Prediction Bank Nifty index rose 54.10 points, or 0.11%, to close Wednesday’s volatile session at 51,553.40.

“Bank Nifty remained rangebound ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting on the rate decision. So far, the index has stayed below the 21-EMA (Exponential Moving Average). On the other hand, the daily RSI has entered a bullish crossover. A sustained trade above 51,600 might induce a rally towards 52,000 - 52,200," De said.

On the lower end, according to him, support for Bank Nifty is placed at 51,200 - 51,000.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.