Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on August 13

  • The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,330 level, a discount of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Ankit Gohel
Published13 Aug 2024, 07:38 AM IST
Trade Now
Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on August 13
Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on August 13(Image: Pixabay)

Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a tepid note Tuesday amid mixed global cues.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,330 level, a discount of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Monday, the domestic equity market benchmark indices ended marginally lower, with the Nifty 50 holding above 24,300 level.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight

The Sensex fell 56.99 points to close at 79,648.92, while the Nifty 50 settled 20.50 points, or 0.08%, lower at 24,347.00.

Nifty 50 formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with upper and minor lower shadow.

“Technically, this pattern indicates a formation of a high wave type candle pattern, which is signaling high volatility in the market. The last 5-6 sessions candle pattern is indicating a formation of ascending triangle type pattern (consistent higher lows and horizontal hurdle). Normally, such ascending triangle formations after a reasonable decline indicates possible upside breakouts,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He believes the near-term uptrend status of Nifty 50 remains intact and the short-term trend is choppy. A decisive upmove only above 24,400 - 24,500 could bring bulls back into the market.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 13

Here’s what to expect from Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty 50 Prediction

Nifty 50 shifted into consolidation at the highs on August 12 and closed the day with minor loss of 20 points.

“The sentiment is sideways to weak, with the Nifty 50 index closing below the 21-day EMA (Exponential Moving Average). The RSI is in a bearish crossover, indicating weak momentum. The market might continue to be a sell-on-rise as long as it stays below 24,500,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities.

On the lower end, he believes the support is placed at 24,150.

Also Read | MSCI August Rejig: Vodafone Idea, RVNL shares among 7 stocks to be included

Bank Nifty Prediction

Bank Nifty with some fluctuations seen, ended 93.45 points, or 0.19%, higher at 50,577.95 on Monday.

Bank Nifty overall is witnessing a sluggish move with gradual rise seen and as mentioned earlier, would need a decisive breach above the 51,000 zone to trigger for fresh upward move in the coming days. The 100 period MA zone at 49,600 level would be the crucial support zone for the index failing which a fresh slide can be anticipated,” said Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.

According to her, Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 50,200 - 51,000 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
19 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
24.5%

2 of 7Read Full Story
2,450

3 of 7Read Full Story
3.54%

4 of 7Read Full Story
$111.7 B

5 of 7Read Full Story
5.5-6%

6 of 7Read Full Story
£4.19 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 07:38 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsNifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on August 13

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

341.30
03:57 PM | 12 AUG 2024
8.7 (2.62%)

Interglobe Aviation

4,250.80
03:41 PM | 12 AUG 2024
-37.95 (-0.88%)

Adani Power

690.55
03:56 PM | 12 AUG 2024
-4.55 (-0.65%)

GAIL India

232.05
03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
4.75 (2.09%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences

997.95
03:49 PM | 12 AUG 2024
83.25 (9.1%)

Jubilant Foodworks

651.40
03:40 PM | 12 AUG 2024
52.6 (8.78%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,448.60
03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
98.6 (7.3%)

V-Guard Industries

504.75
03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
30.7 (6.48%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,196.000.00
    Chennai
    71,962.000.00
    Delhi
    71,683.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,753.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue