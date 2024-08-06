Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on August 6 after a crash

  • The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,310 level, a premium of nearly 215 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Ankit Gohel
Published6 Aug 2024, 07:35 AM IST
Trade Now
Nifty 50 formed a long bear candle on the daily chart with a sharp gap down opening.
Nifty 50 formed a long bear candle on the daily chart with a sharp gap down opening.(Photo: AP)

Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Tuesday after the markets crashed in the previous session.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,310 level, a premium of nearly 215 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Monday, the domestic equity indices plunged nearly 3% each following the slump in global markets.

The Sensex crashed 2,222.55 points, or 2.74%, to close at 78,759.40, while Nifty 50 plunged 662.10 points, or 2.68%, to end at 24,055.60.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight

Nifty 50 formed a long bear candle on the daily chart with a sharp gap down opening.

“We observe back-to-back two opening downside gaps which remain open. This is a negative indication and indicates that the recent all time high of 25,078 of 1 August could be considered as an important top reversal pattern,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He believes the short-term trend of Nifty 50 is sharply down and the overall chart pattern from smaller to larger timeframe is looking weak. The next downside to be watched is around 23,625 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement taken from 4 June bottom to 1 August top). Immediate resistance is placed at 24,250 levels.

Also Read | Granules, GNFC, IndiaMart among 9 stocks in F&O ban list today

Here’s what to expect from Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty 50 Prediction

Nifty 50 index witnessed bloodbath on August 5 and tanked by 662 points to close near 24,000 level.

“Nifty slipped back into the rising channel on the daily time frame due to heavy selling during the day. On the lower end, Nifty found initial support at the 50-EMA (Exponential Moving Average) before closing slightly higher. The RSI is in a bearish crossover and falling. Sentiment is likely to remain weak in the short term and may weaken further below 23,900,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities.

According to him, support is placed at 23,900 - 23,700 levels, and on the higher end, resistance is seen at 24,200 - 24,500.

Also Read | Stock market today: Four stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday - August 6

Bank Nifty Prediction

Bank Nifty index plunged 1,258.05 points, or 2.45%, to close at 50,092.10 on Monday, forming a bearish candlestick pattern.

“The Bank Nifty index breached its swing low support of 50,440 and corrected sharply along with the benchmark index. The Bank index too rebounded marginally from the 50% retracement support level which was placed around 49,720. This will be seen as a crucial level in the coming session as if this gets breached, then the correction could extend towards 48,860 in the short term,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.

We continue with our advice to avoid bottom fishing the banking space for now as it also was an underperforming sector in the recent upmove in markets, he added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
70

1 of 7Read Full Story
25%

2 of 7Read Full Story
100

3 of 7Read Full Story
9,900

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹2,643 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
60.3

6 of 7Read Full Story
2

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 07:35 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsNifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on August 6 after a crash

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

290.10
03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-12.85 (-4.24%)

Tata Steel

149.80
03:53 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-8.4 (-5.31%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

310.15
03:58 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-20 (-6.06%)

Tata Motors

1,016.65
03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-80.25 (-7.32%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences

934.45
03:48 PM | 5 AUG 2024
54.65 (6.21%)

Cera Sanitaryware

9,436.35
03:46 PM | 5 AUG 2024
510.9 (5.72%)

JSW Infrastructure

349.50
03:29 PM | 25 JUL 2024
11 (3.25%)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs

3,162.35
03:29 PM | 5 AUG 2024
68.1 (2.2%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,093.000.00
    Chennai
    71,932.000.00
    Delhi
    71,023.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,583.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue