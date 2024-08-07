Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on August 7

  • The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,250 level, a premium of nearly 160 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Ankit Gohel
Published7 Aug 2024, 07:28 AM IST
Trade Now
Nifty 50 formed a long bear candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow.
Nifty 50 formed a long bear candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow.

Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open with gains on Wednesday following mixed cues from global peers.

The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,250 level, a premium of nearly 160 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Tuesday, the domestic equity benchmark indices ended lower, extending their losses into the third consecutive session, with the Nifty falling below 24,000 level.

The Sensex fell 166.33 points to close at 78,593.07, while the Nifty 50 settled 63.05 points, or 0.26%, lower at 23,992.55.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight

Nifty 50 formed a long bear candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow.

“We observe a formation of back-to-back two negative candles in the last two sessions. Technically, this pattern indicates a formation of ‘bearish side by side black line’ and this market action signals a down trend continuation pattern for the coming sessions,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He believes the short-term trend of Nifty 50 remains weak and a decisive move below 24,000 - 23,900 could pull Nifty down to another support of 23,625.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty OI Data

Analysing the Nifty Open Interest (OI) data, Mandar Bhojane, Research Analyst at Choice Broking said that the highest OI on the call side was at the 24,300 and 24,500 strike prices, while on the put side, it was concentrated at the 23,500 strike price.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 7

Nifty 50 Prediction

Nifty 50 index made a failed attempt to show a pullback rally on August 6 and closed the day lower by 63 points below the 24,000 level.

“Nifty formed an inverted hammer pattern on the half-hourly chart, suggesting a possible bullish reversal of a smaller degree. Also, the index seems to have found support above the previous day’s low. Now, two things might happen: one, the Nifty might recover towards 24,400 - 24,440 (21-EMA), where selling pressure is likely to occur once again; or, it might fall straight away to 23,965 (50-EMA) - 23,650,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities.

VLA Ambala, Co-Founder of Stock Market Today believes if Nifty fails to gain support at its 50-day EMA (Exponential Moving Average), the index may test the 23,500 range within 2-4 days.

Also Read | Manappuram Fin, LIC Housing Fin, RBL Bank among 11 stocks in F&O ban list today

Looking at the global uncertainties, Ambala advises all traders and investors to remain cautious and consider waiting before making fresh investments or averaging existing positions.

According to her, Nifty can expect support levels between 23,850 and 24,600 and face resistance around 24,050 and 24,120 in the next session.

Bank Nifty Prediction

Bank Nifty index declined 343.80 points, or 0.69%, to close at 49,748.30 on Tuesday, forming a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

Nifty Bank index has ended around the near term support of 49,700 which is the 50% retracement level of the recent upmove. However, since there are no signs of strength seen, a breach of this level could lead to the index continuing its correction towards the 61.8% retracement which is placed around 48,860,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.

Hence, he advises to stay cautious and wait for signs of trend reversal. According to Jain, Bank Nifty support levels are 49,370 - 49,000, while the index may face resistance at 50,400 - 51,050 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
2,000

1 of 14Read Full Story
$1.7 B

2 of 14Read Full Story
10.87 L

3 of 14Read Full Story
10

4 of 14Read Full Story
₹13,400 Cr

5 of 14Read Full Story
$275 M

6 of 14Read Full Story
1.1%

7 of 14Read Full Story
70

8 of 14Read Full Story
25%

9 of 14Read Full Story
100

10 of 14Read Full Story
9,900

11 of 14Read Full Story
₹2,643 Cr

12 of 14Read Full Story
60.3

13 of 14Read Full Story
2

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 07:28 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsNifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on August 7

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

150.25
03:48 PM | 6 AUG 2024
0.45 (0.3%)

Tata Motors

1,013.65
03:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
-3 (-0.3%)

Bharat Electronics

287.30
03:56 PM | 6 AUG 2024
-2.8 (-0.97%)

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:53 PM | 6 AUG 2024
-3.75 (-2.2%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Home First Finance Company India

1,046.00
03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
63.5 (6.46%)

Network 18 Media & Investments

93.58
03:57 PM | 6 AUG 2024
5.58 (6.34%)

Firstsource Solutions

290.05
03:40 PM | 6 AUG 2024
14.55 (5.28%)

Schneider Electric Infrastructure

787.00
03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
38.4 (5.13%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,289.00-804.00
    Chennai
    71,257.00-675.00
    Delhi
    70,704.00-319.00
    Kolkata
    70,842.00-741.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue