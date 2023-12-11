Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on December 11
Nifty50, Sensex today: Both Nifty and Bank Nifty are currently experiencing strong bullish momentum and trading in uncharted territory.
Benchmark indices gained for the sixth straight week having the best stretch of weekly gains in 3 years after RBI Monetary policy and raised GDP forecast. Nifty rose above 21000 for the first time ever. Sensex also touched life lifetime high. Nifty Bank hits record high, top contributors HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank & Axis Bank up more than 1%.
