Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on December 14
Indian stock market: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 21,222 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,035.
Indian stock market today: The Indian equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open with strong gains on Thursday led by positive global market cues amid dovish US Federal Reserve policy.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started