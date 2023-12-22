The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open higher on Friday tracking positive global market cues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a higher start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 21,382 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,376.

On December 21, the domestic equity market witnessed a healthy bounce back and ended higher amid across-the-board buying.

The Sensex ended 358.79 points higher at 70,865.10, while the Nifty 50 gained 104.90 points, or 0.50%, to settle at 21,255.05.

Nifty 50 formed a bullish piercing candlestick pattern on the daily chart, indicating potential bullish momentum.

"On the daily chart, while the Nifty has bounced back sharply and retraced some of the losses seen in the previous session, the short-term trend remains down. Momentum readings like the 14-day RSI too remain in decline mode and declining sharply from overbought levels on Wednesday. This is a negative signal for the near term, and it also implies that the Nifty remains in a short-term downtrend," said Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities.

He believes Nifty 50 would need to cross the recent highs of 21,593 to reverse the current downtrend. Crucial supports to watch for re-emergence of weakness are at 20,976.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty 50 Predictions "Nifty recently demonstrated resilience, rebounding strongly from a critical support level at 21,000, affirming a bullish sentiment. The index closed above its 10-day moving average, signaling positive momentum," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.

According to Shah, key levels to monitor include 21,000 as immediate support and 21,300 as the initial resistance.

Bank Nifty Predictions The Bank Nifty recovered and closed with a gain of 395 points at 47,840 on Thursday.

“Demonstrating resilience, Bank Nifty robustly rebounded from a crucial support level at 47,000, confirming a bullish trend. The index closed above the resistance at 47,500, highlighting its strength. Having closed above the 10-day moving average, Bank Nifty finds immediate support at 47,500, while 48,000 acts as the initial resistance," Shah added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

