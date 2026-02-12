Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on February 12

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a flat note on Thursday, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,980 level, a discount of nearly 14 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended flat on profit booking, with the benchmark Nifty 50 holding above 25,950 level.

Advertisement

The Sensex eased 40.28 points, or 0.05%, to close at 84,233.64, while the Nifty 50 settled 18.70 points, or 0.07%, higher at 25,953.85.

Here’s what to expect from Sensex, Nifty 50, and Bank Nifty today:

Sensex Prediction Sensex formed a small candle on the daily charts and non-directional activity on intraday charts, indicating indecisiveness between the bulls and the bears.

“We are of the view that, on the lower side, 84,200 would be the crucial support zone, while 84,500 would act as an immediate resistance area for the bulls. As long as Sensex is trading within this range, non-directional activity is likely to continue. On the higher side, a successful breakout of 84,500 could push the index towards 84,800 - 85,000,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

Advertisement

On the flip side, he believes the selling pressure is likely to accelerate below 84,200, and Sensex could retest the levels of 84,000 - 83,700.

Mayank Jain, Market Analyst, Share.Market said that the immediate support for Sensex is now at the 83,800 – 84,000 zone.

“On the upside, reclaiming and sustaining above the 84,500 – 84,600 resistance zone is essential for a complete trend reversal. The 84,500 mark continues to host a high concentration of Call Open Interest (OI), acting as a major psychological and technical barrier for the bulls in the upcoming expiry session,” said Jain.

Nifty OI Data In the derivatives segment, notable Nifty put writing at the 25,900 strike and heavy call writing at the 26,000 strike suggest a narrow near-term trading range.

Advertisement

“Overall, the market setup favors a buy-on-dips strategy near key support levels, while traders may wait for a decisive breakout above resistance zones before initiating fresh directional positions,” said Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst - Research at Choice Equity Broking.

Nifty 50 Prediction Nifty 50 formed a small-bodied candle with a lower shadow on the daily chart, indicating that buying interest remains intact during minor dips.

“A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with minor lower shadow. Technically, this market action indicates a consolidation movement in the market at the crucial hurdle of around 26,000 levels (resistance of mid part of long red candle that formed on 3rd Feb). The opening upside gap of 3rd Feb and 9th Feb remains open/partially filled and this is a positive indication,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Advertisement

According to him, the underlying trend of Nifty 50 continues to be positive, and a sustainable move above the resistance of 26,000 could pull Nifty 50 towards the next resistance of 26,350 - 26,400 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 25,800 levels.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money noted that the broader structure remains constructive as long as the Nifty 50 index sustains above the 25,800 – 25,900 support cluster. However, near-term momentum appears subdued, with profit-booking emerging at higher levels.

“A sustained breakout above 26,000 is essential to revive bullish momentum. Such a move could open the path toward 26,100 – 26,300, with potential extension on follow-through buying. Conversely, a decisive break below 25,900 may invite short-term consolidation or a mild retracement toward 25,800. For now, the Nifty 50 index remains range-bound with stock-specific action dominating the tape, unless a clear directional breakout unfolds,” said Ponmudi R.

Advertisement

Mayank Jain said that the immediate support for Nifty 50 is placed in the 25,850 – 25,900 range, where the 25,900 Put strike holds significant Open Interest (OI), reinforcing it as a near-term floor.

“Conversely, immediate resistance is visible in the 26,000 – 26,050 range, with a formidable hurdle at 26,000 where Call writers remain most aggressive ahead of the weekly expiry,” added Jain.

Bank Nifty Prediction Bank Nifty index ended 118.95 points, or 0.20%, higher at 60,745.35 on Wednesday, forming a small-bodied candle on the daily chart, and continues to hold above all key moving averages.

“Bank Nifty remained in consolidation mode for the third straight session, oscillating within the 60,876 – 60,445 range. The 60,500 – 60,400 zone continues to act as a strong demand pocket, with buyers repeatedly stepping in near this band. A decisive breakout above or below this range is likely to determine the next directional move,” said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

Advertisement

For Bank Nifty, he believes the immediate resistance is placed in the 61,000 – 61,100 zone, making it a strong resistance.

“Any sustained move above this zone could lead to Bank Nifty index continuing its up move on the upside towards 61,400, followed by 61,700 in the near term. On the downside, the zone of 60,500 – 60,400 zone is likely to act as a strong support,” said Shah.

Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities highlighted that the Bank Nifty index is trading above the VWAP near 60,650, which is acting as immediate intraday support. The RSI is placed near 61, suggesting steady strength without entering the overbought zone. The DMI setup shows +DI firmly above –DI, while the ADX near 20 reflects a stable but not overstretched trend phase.

Advertisement

“The immediate support is placed at 60,400, followed by 60,300. On the upside, 61,000–61,050 remains the key resistance zone. Nifty Bank may continue to trade within a range with relatively lower intraday movement unless a decisive move occurs beyond the resistance zone,” said Mehra.