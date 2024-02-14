The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to fall on Wednesday tracking losses in global markets after higher than expected US inflation data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 21,640 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,816.

On February 13, Nifty shifted into a sustainable upside bounce amidst high volatility and settled above 21,700 level.

The Sensex gained 482.70 points to close at 71,555.19, while the Nifty 50 ended 127.20 points, or 0.59%, higher at 21,743.25.

Nifty formed a long bull candle on the daily chart with lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates bounce back in the Nifty from near the supports of 21,600 - 21,500 levels.

"After placing at the edge of the downside breakout of the ascending trend line support around 21,600 levels, the market showed a false downside breakout of the said support and bounced back smartly from the lows, which is a positive indication. After witnessing a sharp fall in the last few sessions, the broader market indices like midcap and small cap have recovered decently from the intraday loss on Tuesday and formed bullish patterns," said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

He believes the short-term trend of Nifty remains choppy with alternative candle formations like bull and bear. A sustainable move above the immediate resistance of 21,800 - 21,850 levels could open sharp upside towards another resistance of 22,000 - 22,100 levels in the near term.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty OI Data Upon analyzing the Open Interest (OI) data, the Nifty call side displayed the highest OI at 21,900, followed by the 22,000 strike prices. On the put side, the maximum OI was observed at the 21,500 strike price, said Mandar Bhojane, Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

Nifty 50 Prediction Nifty ended Tuesday's volatile session 127 points higher, continuing the practice of one day up one day down close.

“The Nifty exhibited volatility throughout the day, mostly fluctuating within the range of 21,650 and 21,750. The prevailing sentiment is expected to persist in a sideways to bearish direction as long as the index stays below 21,850. On the downside, a short-term support level is identified at 21,500. A significant decline below 21,500 could potentially initiate a correction towards 21,270 / 21,000," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities.

Conversely, on the upside, he believes, a decisive breakthrough above 21,850 might trigger a rally towards 22,200.

Bank Nifty Prediction "The bulls made a strong comeback, defending the critical support level of 44,800, which now serves as a cushion for further upside. The index remains in a buy mode as long as the mentioned support holds, and any dips should be utilized to add long positions," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.

According to Shah, the immediate resistance on the upside is situated at 46,000, where the highest open interest is built up on the call side, indicating a potential target for the bullish momentum.

