Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on February 20
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,141 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 22,160.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open flat on Tuesday following mixed global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message