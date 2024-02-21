Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on February 21
The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a mildly positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,265 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 22,232.
The Indian stock market indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are expected to open on a cautious note Wednesday amid weak global cues.
