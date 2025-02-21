Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on February 21

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower on Friday tracking losses in global markets.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,860 level, a discount of nearly 80 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Thursday, the domestic equity market ended lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 holding above 22,900 level.

The Sensex fell 203.22 points to close at 75,735.96, while the Nifty 50 settled 19.75 points, or 0.09%, lower at 22,913.15.

Here’s what to expect from Sensex, Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Sensex Prediction The Sensex ended down by 203 points at 75,735.96 on Thursday, after finding a support near 75,500.

“On daily charts, a small candle has formed, indicating non-directional activity. For day traders, the 75,800 level is crucial to watch. If the Sensex moves above 75,800, it could rally to the 76,100 - 76,300 range. Conversely, a breach of 75,500 could change the sentiment, potentially leading to a retest of the 75,200 - 75,000 levels,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

Given the current market texture is non-directional, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders, he added.

Nifty OI Data Nifty Open Interest (OI) data shows the highest OI on the call side at the 23,000 and 23,200 strike prices, highlighting strong resistance levels. On the put side, OI is concentrated at the 22,800 strike price, marking it as a key support level, said Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst at Choice Broking.

Nifty 50 Prediction Nifty 50 continued to consolidate on February 20 and closed the day lower by 19 points.

“A small positive candle was formed on the daily chart at the lows, technically this market action indicates a range bound movement in the market at the lows. Nifty 50 is currently placed near the strong support around 22,700 levels (38.2% Fibonacci Retracement). A sustainable move above the initial hurdle of 23,100 levels could confirm short-term bottom reversal for the market and that could pull Nifty 50 to further highs. Hence, there is a possibility of an upside bounce in the next 1-2 sessions,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Om Mehra, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities, highlighted that the Nifty 50 index remained confined to a narrow range, touching an intraday low of 22,812.75 and a high of 22,923.85.

“Over the past five sessions, Nifty 50 has consistently closed within the 22,900 - 23,000 zone, indicating a consolidation phase. The regression channel on the hourly chart suggests that unless Nifty 50 closes above 22,980, the bullish outlook may remain subdued. The 9 EMA (Exponential Moving), positioned at 23,110, continues to act as a key resistance, while immediate support is placed at 22,800, followed by 22,725,” said Mehra.

Nifty 50 remains within a Darvas Box pattern, signalling that a breakout on either side of support or resistance will determine its next directional move, he added.

According to VLA Ambala, Co-Founder of Stock Market Today, Nifty’s current PE ratio is 20, while the median PE of its index constituents is 27. Notably, out of 50 Nifty 50 stocks, 16 are currently trading below a PE ratio of 19, suggesting value opportunities in selected sectors.

“Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are currently in correction mode. Currently, Nifty’s RSI is standing at 37 on the daily chart, 40 on the weekly chart, and 58 on the monthly chart, indicating that investors should wait before making new investments if they are tracking it as the benchmark. However, in the coming days, Nifty 50 could test its RSI between the 25-35 range on the monthly chart, which may present an ideal buying opportunity for short-term, mid-term, and long-term investors,” Ambala said.

Considering the market sentiments, Nifty 50 can expect a support level between 22,800 and 22,710, while resistance can be found near 23,060 and 23,200, she added.

Bank Nifty Prediction Bank Nifty index ended at 49,334.55 on Thursday, down 0.48% or by 235.55 points, forming a classical Doji candle on the daily chart reflecting a tug-of-war between bulls and bears.

“Bank Nifty index is struggling to sustain above the 9 and 20 EMA, which remain key resistance levels. While the hourly chart remains constructive, the daily chart lacks a strong bullish structure. The support is placed at 48,800, while resistance stands at 50,100. The current trend appears neutral, neither overly optimistic nor excessively pessimistic,” said Om Mehra.

