Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on February 23

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher Monday tracking upbeat global market cues after the US Supreme Court struck down the sweeping tariffs, but then President Donald Trump raised the new global tariffs rate to 15%.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,748 level, a premium of nearly 163 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Friday, the Indian stock market ended higher, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above 25,500 level.

The Sensex gained 316.57 points, or 0.38%, to close at 82,814.71, while the Nifty 50 settled 116.90 points, or 0.46%, higher at 25,571.25.

Here’s what to expect from Sensex, Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Sensex Prediction Sensex gained 0.23% last week and defended key supports, indicating consolidation backed by underlying strength.

“Sensex has recovered from the 82,000–82,500 region, closing positively and holding key channel supports. Immediate downside protection is seen at 82,000 – 81,800 in case volatility resurfaces, while upside resistance is positioned at 83,500 – 84,000, aligning with prior highs and the upper channel boundary,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.

Heavyweight participation remains supportive, although near-term caution persists due to global uncertainties. The broader structure suggests consolidation with a constructive bias, favoring accumulation on weakness, he added.

According to Mayank Jain, Market Analyst, Share.Market, immediate support for Sensex is now at the 81,900 – 82,100 zone, which aligns with recent demand clusters. “On the upside, reclaiming and sustaining the 83,500 – 83,700 resistance zone is essential for a complete trend reversal,” said Jain.

Nifty OI Data Nifty options data suggests a cautious undertone. Heavy open interest at the 25,800 call strike (1.13 crore contracts) marks strong resistance, while 25,500 put strike (99.89 lakh contracts) offers near-term support. The PCR at 0.87 reflects guarded sentiment.

“The strategy remains neutral within the 25,350 – 25,650 range. A breakdown below 25,350 may drag the index toward 25,200 – 25,000, while a sustained breakout above 25,650 is required to confirm the next upward move,” said Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.

Nifty 50 Prediction Nifty 50 rose 0.39% last week and formed a green candle with a long upper wick on the weekly chart, highlighting selling pressure and profit booking at higher levels, indicating supply dominance near the top zones.

“A reasonable positive candle has been formed on the daily chart with upper shadow. This is signaling an attempt of bounce back from the lows. Nifty 50 has failed to show follow-through weakness after a 1or 2 sessions sharp declines in the recent few occasions and Friday’s bounce back could be one of these instances. Hence, one may expect some more upside in the short term,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

According to him, Nifty 50 is currently placed at the key support of around 25,400 as per role reversal and a sustainable upmove above the hurdle of 25,650 - 25,700 levels could open another round of relief rally in the market.

Dr. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services Ltd. noted that the Nifty 50 index has closed below its 21 day and 55 day EMA on the daily chart, reflecting weak short term momentum.

“Price is facing sharp resistance in the 25,850 – 25,900 zone which is expected to act as a strong hurdle in the coming week. A sustained move above 25,900 could trigger a rally toward 26,100. On the downside key support is placed near 25,400 and a breakdown below this level may drag the index toward 25,100 which marks a gap area. Strategy remains rangebound until a decisive breakout occurs,” said Singh.

Mayank Jain said that the Nifty 50 remains in a consolidation phase below its 50-day moving average, though it continues to hold above its long-term 200-day EMA.

“According to current chart patterns and derivatives data, immediate support is placed in the 25,500 – 25,400 range, where the 25,400 and 25,500 Put strikes have seen significant open interest (OI) addition, reinforcing this as a crucial near-term base. Conversely, immediate resistance is visible in the 25,700 – 25,800 range, with a formidable hurdle at 26,000, where Call writers remain most aggressive,” said Jain.

Bank Nifty Prediction Bank Nifty index ended 432.45 points, or 0.71%, higher at 61,172.00 on Friday, forming a small bullish candle after the previous session’s sharp decline, reflecting steady participation in the recovery. For the week, the index rallied 1.64%, forming a bullish engulfing pattern on the weekly chart, which signals a potential trend reversal and strengthening bullish sentiment.

While Nifty is still trading about 3% below its record peak, Bank Nifty is hovering close to its lifetime highs, highlighting the sector’s underlying resilience. This dominance is also evident in the Bank Nifty–Nifty ratio chart, which has climbed to a 33-month high—signalling that market leadership currently lies firmly with banking stocks.

“With the index positioned near uncharted territory, moving average indicators continue to favour the bulls. The daily RSI is holding around the 60 zone, indicating sustained momentum, while the weekly RSI has advanced further into bullish territory, reinforcing the strength of the prevailing uptrend,” said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

Given this constructive technical structure and supportive momentum readings, he believes Bank Nifty looks poised to maintain its upward bias in the near term. The 20-day EMA band of 60,500 – 60,400 serves as an important support cushion. On the higher side, resistance is seen at 61,600 – 61,700. A decisive move above 61,700 could accelerate gains and pave the way for fresh record highs, marking the next phase of the rally, he added.

Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities highlighted that the Bank Nifty index holds above all its key moving averages, indicating that the broader uptrend remains intact.

“The alignment of these averages continues to slope upward, highlighting the strength of the prevailing trend. The index is holding near the upper band of the Donchian Channel, signalling a closer approach to breakout territory. The RSI is placed near 59 and trending higher. The last few sessions have shown higher volatility, but momentum remains positive,” said Mehra.

According to him, as long as the Bank Nifty index sustains near the upper Donchian boundary and above its moving average cluster, dips are likely to find support near the 60,500 – 60,600 zone.