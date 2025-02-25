The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a tepid note on Tuesday, tracking weakness in global markets.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,595.00 level, a discount of nearly 17 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Monday, the domestic equity market ended sharply lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below the 22,600 level.

The Sensex crashed 856.65 points, or 1.14%, to close at 74,454.41, while the Nifty 50 settled 242.55 points, or 1.06%, lower at 22,553.35.

Here’s what to expect from Sensex, Nifty 50, and Bank Nifty today:

Sensex Prediction Sensex ended lower by 857 points on Monday, forming a bearish candle on daily charts and correction continuation formation on intraday charts, indicating further weakness from current levels.

“We believe that while the current market texture is weak, but it is also oversold; therefore, a quick pullback rally is a strong possibility. For traders, the level of 74,900 will act as a trend decider. As long as Sensex is trading below the same, weak sentiment is likely to continue. Below which it could slip till 74,000 - 73,800,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head-Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

Conversely, according to him, if Sensex rises above 74,900, it could bounce back up to 75,200 - 75.500.

Nifty OI Data Nifty derivatives data continues to reflect a bearish undertone, with call writers maintaining dominance over put sellers, indicating a cautious stance.

“A significant build-up in open interest at the 23,000-strike call (1.44 crore contracts) establishes a robust resistance zone, while substantial put writing at the 22,500 strike (94.94 lakh contracts) highlights strong support at lower levels. The 22,700 – 23,000 zone remains under heavy call writing pressure, while unwinding at lower put strikes suggests a shift toward deeper support levels, reinforcing market fragility,” said Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Analyst, SAMCO Securities.

The Put-Call Ratio (PCR) declined to 0.67 from 0.73, reflecting sellers’ complete control despite intermittent buying attempts. Meanwhile, the ‘Max Pain’ level at 22,900 implies that while volatility persists, buyers may step in to cushion declines, offering short-term stability, he added.

Nifty 50 Prediction Nifty 50 witnessed a downside breakout of the range on February 24 and closed the day lower by 242 points.

“A reasonable negative candle was formed on the daily chart with gap down opening and with minor upper shadow. Technically, this market action signals a downside breakout of the support as well as the short-term range movement at 22,700 levels. This is not a good sign,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He believes the underlying trend of Nifty 50 continues to be negative and there is a possibility of more weakness down to the next support of 22,400 levels (20-month EMA) in the short term. Immediate resistance is placed at 22,750 levels.

Om Mehra, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities, noted that the Nifty 50 continued its weak trajectory, and the prevailing trend of lower highs and lower lows on both the daily and weekly timeframes highlights the bearish outlook.

“Nifty 50 breached its previous swing low of 22,725.45. Additionally, the widening distance between the 9-EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and 20-EMA indicates an intensifying downtrend, suggesting weakness may persist in the near term unless Nifty 50 reclaims 22,925.

The support levels are 22,350 and 22,300,” said Mehra.

According to the current outlook, bottom fishing should be avoided, as any pullback could present an opportunity to sell on the rise, he added.

VLA Ambala, Co-Founder of Stock Market Today, said that the Nifty 50 formed a high wave doji candlestick pattern with RSI readings of 29 on the daily, 37 on the weekly, and 55 on the monthly chart, indicating that the market can see further dips.

“Amid the prevailing challenges and market developments, Nifty 50 might hover for support between 22,350 and 22,200 and face resistance near 22,630 and 22,800 in today’s market session,” Ambala said.

Bank Nifty Prediction Bank Nifty index declined by 0.67%, or 329.25 points, to close at 48,651.95 on Monday, forming a Dragonfly Doji pattern on the daily chart, with the session’s highs and lows set to dictate the trend for the week.

“Bank Nifty continues to follow the trajectory of lower highs and lower lows. The index filled the downside gap created on January 28, 2025. The daily RSI remains below the 40 level, indicating sustained weakness. The Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank indices also closed in the red, reflecting waning breadth within the banking space and signalling broader sectoral weakness,” said Om Mehra.

According to him, the Bank Nifty support is placed at the previous swing low of 47,844, while the resistance stands at 49,150. However, a decisive move above 49,600 would be essential to revive bullish sentiment. Until then, the overall outlook remains subdued, he added.