Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on February 29
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a mildly positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 21,960 level, up more than 30 points from Nifty Futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market investors are likely to remain cautious on Thursday, the monthly derivatives expiry day, amid weak global market cues and after the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed a steep correction in the previous session.
