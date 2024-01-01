The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to see a weak opening on Monday as the markets may consolidate after a sharp rally.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 21,807 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,861.

On Friday, the domestic benchmark indices snapped their five-day winning streak to end lower on profit-booking after the recent run up.

The Sensex ended 170.12 points lower at 72,240.26, while the Nifty 50 declined 47.30 points, or 0.22%, to settle at 21,731.40, on December 29.

Nifty 50 formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows. Technically, this pattern indicates the formation of a high wave or doji-type candle pattern.

“Normally, such formations after a reasonable rise alert for trend reversal. But, having formed this pattern beside the bull candle of Thursday, one may expect range-bound action or consolidation movement to continue in the market. A long bull candle was formed on the weekly chart that has surpassed the high wave type candle pattern of the previous week. This is a positive indication," said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

He believes the near-term uptrend status of Nifty 50 remains intact but there is a possibility of short-term consolidation or range movement for the next 1-2 sessions before resuming its upside momentum in the coming sessions.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty 50 Prediction

Nifty 50 remained sideways during Friday’s session, fluctuating within the range of 21,650-21,750.

“A doji pattern has formed on the daily chart, indicating indecisiveness in the market. This sentiment requires confirmation through a decisive breakout above 21,750 or a breakdown below 21,650. If it falls below 21,650, the Nifty could potentially decline towards 21,500," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Conversely, he believes if there is sustained trading above 21,750, the index might aim for 22,000.

Bank Nifty Prediction

The Bank Nifty index dropped 216 points to end at 48,292 on December 29.

“Bank Nifty slipped lower, forming a small red-bodied candle on the daily chart. Resistance is situated at 48,300 on the higher end. As long as the index stays below 48,300, the trend could lean towards favoring the bears. Moreover, a decisive drop below 48,000 might drive the index below 47,500," De said.

Conversely, a decisive move above 48,300 could propel the index towards 48,800-49,000 on the higher end, he added.

