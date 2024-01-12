The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher amid largely mixed global market cues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 21,715 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,690.

On Thursday, the equity benchmark indices ended the volatile session with marginal gains.

The Sensex rose 63.47 points, or 0.09%, to close at 71,721.18, while the Nifty 50 settled 28.50 points, or 0.13%, higher at 21,647.20.

Nifty 50 formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with minor lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates a range bound action in the market below the immediate resistance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The market is now placed at the hurdle of a down sloping trend line, which connected recent lower highs at 21,725 levels. Having showed a false downside breakout at 21,500 levels on Wednesday, the Nifty is expected to reach up to the upper trajectory of 21,750-21,850 levels in the near term. A decisive move above the hurdle of 21,850 could open sharp upside momentum," said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty 50 Predictions Nifty shifted into a consolidation with positive bias on Thursday and closed the day higher by 28 points.

“Nifty faced selling pressure within the 21,700-21,750 range, yet found stability as it held above its 10-day moving average, concluding the session with a positive close. Presently, Nifty’s immediate support has shifted to 21,600, while 21,730 serves as a resistance level on the technical chart," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, LKP Securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Shah, the broader positional support for Nifty remains at 21,500.

Bank Nifty Predictions The Bank Nifty gained 77.5 points to close at 47,438 on January 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Bank Nifty index witnessed ongoing struggles between bulls and bears, leading to a volatile trading session. A significant hurdle for the index is identified at 48,000, marked by substantial call writing. A decisive breakthrough above this level is anticipated to trigger a sharp short-covering rally," Shah said.

On the downside, the lower-end support remains intact at 46,900. A close below this support level may intensify selling pressure in the market, he added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

