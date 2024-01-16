Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on January 16
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,096 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 22,140.
Indian stock market indices extended their record high run with the benchmark Nifty 50 scaling above 22,000 level after witnessing a decisive upside breakout.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message