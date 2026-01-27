Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on January 27

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in global markets.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,160 level, a premium of nearly 80 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

The Indian stock market was shut on Monday, January 26, 2026, on account of Republic Day 2026.

On Friday, the equity market ended sharply lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing near 25,000 level.

The Sensex crashed 769.67 points, or 0.94%, to close at 81,537.70, while the Nifty 50 settled 241.25 points, or 0.95%, lower at 25,048.65.

Here’s what to expect from Sensex, Nifty 50, and Bank Nifty today:

Sensex Prediction Sensex declined 2.4% last week, and formed a long bearish candle on weekly charts. The index is comfortably trading below short-term averages, which is largely negative.

“With Sensex ending decisively below recent intermediate levels and broad-based selling dominating the session, the near-term bias remains cautious to bearish. Selective accumulation may be considered only if the key support zone holds and clear buying interest re-emerges. Key levels point to a well-defined near-term trading range,” said Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst, Choice Equity Broking.

According to him, the 81,000 – 81,100 zone is emerging as a crucial support area, acting as a cushion where dip-buying interest may surface if weakness deepens. “On the upside, 82,000 – 82,100 stands as the immediate resistance band, where any short-term rebound is likely to encounter supply pressure and profit booking,” he added.

Mayank Jain, Market Analyst, Share.Market said that as long as Sensex remains below 82,000, the short-term structure appears weak, with the path of least resistance trending downward.

“Immediate support is pegged at the 81,000 – 80,900 zone, with Friday’s low near 81,200 serving as an initial cushion; however, a breach here could open the doors to the 81,000 level. On the upside, reclaiming the 82,000 – 82,100 resistance zone is essential for any potential trend reversal, especially since the 82,000 mark acts as a major psychological barrier,” said Jain.

Nifty OI Data Nifty options positioning suggests a range-bound bias. Call writing is heavy around 25,300 – 25,400, indicating resistance, while put support is visible near 25,000 – 25,200. The Put-Call Ratio remains subdued, reflecting cautious sentiment, said Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money.

Nifty 50 Prediction Nifty 50 formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, reflecting continued weakness. Last week, the index dropped 2.5%, and formed a long bear candle on the weekly chart.

“A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart which indicates a formation of lower top reversal pattern at the recent swing highs of 25,400 levels. Nifty 50, on the weekly chart, formed a long bear candle last week after the minor bounce of the previous week. The overall chart pattern remains negative and one may expect Nifty 50 sliding below the recent low of 24,900 by this week,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The near-term downside target to be watched is around 24,600, and immediate resistance is placed at 25,200 levels, he added.

Nilesh Jain, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research Analyst (Equity Research), Centrum Broking Ltd. noted that the Nifty 50 broke below its long-term 200-DMA placed at 25,140.

“The broader market structure remains negative, as the MACD has confirmed a sell crossover on both the daily and weekly timeframes. While a short-term pullback cannot be ruled out, the Nifty would need to decisively reclaim the 25,300 level to trigger any meaningful short-covering rally towards the 25,600 zone. On the downside, a breach below 25,000 could intensify selling pressure and drag the index towards the 24,800 levels,” said Jain.

Ahead of the monthly F&O expiry in the upcoming session, market volatility is expected to remain high, with the Nifty 50 likely to oscillate within a broader range of 24,900–25,200.

Mayank Jain said that a decisive breakdown below 25,000 level could trigger a further slide toward the 24,800–24,700 support zone.

“According to current chart patterns, immediate support is placed between 24,950 and 25,000, where the 25,000 Put strike holds the highest Open Interest (OI), reinforcing its significance as a key floor. Conversely, immediate resistance is seen in the 25,350 – 25,400 range, with an important hurdle at 25,500 where Call writers remain most aggressive,” said Jain.

Bank Nifty Prediction Bank Nifty index ended 727.00 points, or 1.23%, lower at 58,473.10 on Friday, forming a long bearish candlestick. For the week, the index plunged 2.7% and formed a strong bearish candle on the weekly chart, highlighting a clear deterioration in momentum.

“On the daily chart, the Bank Nifty index has slipped below its 50-day EMA, reflecting short-term trend weakness. Notably, the MACD has moved below the zero line for the first time since October 2025, reinforcing the emerging bearish bias. For Bank Nifty, the immediate support is seen in the 58,100 – 58,000 zone, which aligns with the 100-day EMA, making it a crucial demand area to watch. A sustained breakdown below this zone could open the door for further downside towards 57,500, followed by 57,000 in the near term,” said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

On the upside, he believes the 58,900 – 59,000 zone is likely to act as a strong resistance, keeping any recovery attempts capped.

Bajaj Broking Research highlighted that the Bank Nifty index has generated a breakdown below last 7 weeks consolidation range (58,800 - 60,400) highlighting weakness.

“A follow through selling pressure will open further downside towards 57,600 and 57,000 levels in the coming weeks. On the higher side 59,000 will act as immediate resistance, only a move above that will open further upside towards 59,600 levels,” said the brokerage firm.