The Indian stock market, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Monday amid mixed global market cues.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 21,649 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,510.

Both the domestic benchmark indices dropped around 1.3% in the holiday-shortened week gone by.

On January 25, the Sensex fell 359.64 points, or 0.51%, to 70,700.67, while the Nifty 50 ended 101.35 points, or 0.47%, lower 21,352.60.

Nifty 50 formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow.

“The current chart pattern indicates a sell-on-rise opportunity in the market with volatility. Negative chart patterns like lower tops and bottoms are intact and the recent upside bounce in the market could be in line with another lower top formation. But the lower top reversal needs to be confirmed at the highs," said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

He believes the short-term trend of Nifty remains choppy with weak bias and could encounter strong resistance around 21,500-21,600 levels in the coming sessions.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Nifty Prediction

A tough battle unfolded in the market as the Nifty 50 remained highly volatile on Thursday.

“The sentiment may continue to lean towards the bears as the Nifty struggled to surpass the 21,500 mark, where call writers held substantial positions. Looking ahead, the trend is likely to remain sideways, fluctuating within the range of 21,300 and 21,500," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities.

He believes a decisive breakthrough above 21,500 could propel the index towards 21,700 / 22,000 in the short term.

Bank Nifty Prediction

The Bank Nifty index ended off-lows on Thursday, closing 216 points lower at 44,866.

“The bulls successfully defended the crucial support level of 44,500, establishing it as a critical line of defense. If the index sustains above this support, a potential pullback rally towards the resistance levels of 45,500 / 46,000 is anticipated in the near term," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.

However, according to Shah, a breach below this support on a closing basis could lead to further downside pressure, with the index targeting levels around 44,000 - 43,500.

